IndiGo Flight Cancellation Status: Over 500 Flights Cancelled; Airline Assures DGCA Of Stability By Feb 10

Across the country, over 550 IndiGo flights had been cancelled on Thursday as the disruption intensified at major airports. The airline has assured aviation regulator DGCA that full restoration of stable operations will be achieved by Feb. 10, but also warned that cancellations would continue for the next 2–3 days as part of its schedule-stabilisation efforts.

On Thursday, IndiGo, which commands more than 60% of India’s domestic market, had already cancelled at least 95 flights in Delhi, 85 in Mumbai, 70 in Hyderabad, and 50 in Bengaluru, airport sources told news agencies. A day earlier, at least 150 flights were cancelled across key cities.

The widespread cancellations mark a sharp setback for the airline, which built its brand on punctuality and its “IndiGo Standard Time” promise of closing gates well before departure. On Wednesday, the airline said it was implementing “calibrated adjustments” to its schedules over the next two days.

Acknowledging that disruptions stem from misjudgment and planning gaps in rolling out Phase 2 of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, IndiGo told the regulator that more cancellations would occur until Dec. 8. From that date, the airline also plans to reduce services to stabilise operations, reported PTI.

In a move likely to draw reaction from the pilot community, the airline has sought exemptions from specific FDTL requirements for its A320 operations until Feb. 10, 2026, as part of efforts to normalise its network.