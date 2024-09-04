IndiGo Enhances Safety Measures For Flights To Kathmandu

India’s market-leading airline, IndiGo, has implemented advanced navigation technology to enhance safety and efficiency for flights to Nepal's Kathmandu.

The company has launched Required Navigation Performance Authorisation Required, enabling the pilots to navigate the complex terrain surrounding Kathmandu Valley with precision, said the company.

IndiGo successfully operated the validation flight on Wednesday, following the clearance received, in line with the provisional approval by DGCA.

RNP AR technology is used for airports situated in geographically challenging and high-altitude regions, such as Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport. The implementation of the RNP AR system enables aircraft to adhere to predetermined flight paths with accuracy, effectively mitigating the risks posed by the mountainous landscape.

With the airport surrounded by the Himalayas, landing in Kathmandu has traditionally been a challenge for pilots, particularly during adverse weather conditions, according to the company.

Adoption of the RNP AR procedure for all flights into Kathmandu will significantly enhance passenger safety, IndiGo said. This advanced navigation capability supports continuous descent approaches, thereby optimising airspace usage, reducing fuel consumption, and minimising emissions.

"We are proud to be the first Indian airline to implement the RNP AR procedure for operations into Kathmandu. With the implementation of the RNP AR flight procedure, IndiGo reinforces its dedication to leading the industry in aviation safety and operational efficiency, ensuring safer and more reliable skies for all travellers,” said Captain Ashim Mittra, senior vice president flight operations, IndiGo.