IndiGo Crisis: Railways To Run Special Vande Bharat Train On THIS Route For Stranded Passengers

The Jammu division of Northern Railway will operate a special Vande Bharat service between New Delhi and Udhampur for three days from December 12, providing an alternative travel option for passengers stranded at the Jammu and Srinagar airports after extensive IndiGo flight cancellations.

According to PTI, chaos unfolded at both airports in recent days as most IndiGo flights were cancelled, leading to protests by affected travellers. Indian Railways announced the temporary train service to ensure stranded passengers can reach their destinations without further delay.

The special trains, numbered 02439 (New Delhi-Udhampur Vande Bharat) and 02440 (Udhampur-New Delhi Vande Bharat), will run with 20 coaches and complete three trips in each direction between December 12 and December 14.

As per the schedule, Train No. 02439 will leave New Delhi at 6 a.m. and reach Udhampur at 2 p.m., with stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Pathankot Cantt and Jammu Tawi, among other stations. Train No. 02440 will depart Udhampur at 3 p.m. and reach New Delhi at 11 p.m.