IndiGo Crisis: How To Claim Refund For Flight Delays Or Cancellations

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, recently cancelled hundreds of flights across major airports including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. If your travel plans were disrupted by these cancellations, here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you claim a full refund or reschedule your flight hassle-free.

Get A Refund:

1. Go to IndiGo's website, scroll down to "Support."

2. Select "Plan B" - that helps you change, cancel or process a refund

3. Enter PNR/Booking reference number and Email ID/Last name.

4. Select change flight or cancel flight - You can change the time and/or date of your flight or cancel and process refund.

After your request is processed, the refund will typically appear in your account within seven business days. If you booked through a travel agency, please reach out to the respective agency directly to initiate your refund.

Meanwhile, for IndiGo, the crisis erupted after the carrier failed to comply with the latest norms.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India’s aviation sector regulator, rolled out the second and final phase of the new Flight Duty Time Limitations norms in November. The first phase came into effect in July after a delay of nearly a year.

In November, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation rolled out revised rules, which were meant to improve crew safety and rest hours, allowing increased weekly rest periods and changes in night duty norms

On Sunday, the company in a statement said, IndiGo’s Board of Directors has formed a Crisis Management Group to address the ongoing flight cancellations and delays that have disrupted travel plans across the country. The decision was taken after an emergency board meeting on the first day of the crisis, where members were briefed on the scale and impact of the situation