IndiGo Crisis Explained: Refunds, Cancellations, Flight Status And Government Action

It has been over a week since IndiGo’s failure to adapt to new crew-rostering rules triggered widespread flight disruptions, leaving lakhs of travellers stranded at airports across the country.

At the centre of the crisis were regulations requiring pilots and cabin crew to get more rest, including 48-hour weekly breaks instead of 36 hours earlier and stricter limits on night landings.

The airline has been accused of failing to make arrangements to comply with the new rules. As a result, IndiGo was left short of crew, forcing it to ground more than half its fleet.

Amid the claims of stabilisation of operations by the airline, many travellers still have unanswered questions, from refund eligibility and rebooking choices to how reliably they can track flight status before heading to the airport.

Here is a clear breakdown of what passengers need to know about IndiGo’s operational updates.