IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Withdraws Instructions Regarding Published Weekly Rest
This comes as flight disruptions continued for the fourth day, with nationwide cancellations crossing 500 flights as IndiGo struggles to adjust to the government’s stricter crew safety norms.
Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday withdrew instructions regarding published weekly rest. This means that the airlines will now be able to use leave in place of weekly rest if required.
This comes as flight disruptions continued for the fourth straight day on Friday, with nationwide cancellations crossing 500 flights as IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation Ltd. struggles to adjust to the government’s stricter crew safety and flight duty-time limitation norms.
The airlines had given representations to DGCA on the instructions for the weekly rest instructions. They had highlighted operational disruptions and the need for continuity and stability in flying schedules.
DGCA has now decided the earlier restriction was affecting operations, the aviation body said in its notice to all operators.
What Does This Mean For Airlines?
Airlines will now be able get more flexibility in rostering and will be able to deal with the operational disruptions.
The weekly rest will now be met even if the crew member is on leave, enabling the airline to better manage operations.
The DGCA in another notification has requested cooperation from All Pilot Association amid ongoing travel disruptions. "As we approach the fog season, the peak holiday period, and the marriage travel season, it is crucial that the industry prepares for even greater operational challenges," DGCA said in its notification.
This will help in reducing avoidable delays and cancellations and ensure passengers are not further inconvenienced during a critical travel season.
IndiGo Flight Cancellation Status Today
In Maharashtra, between 12:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., 16 arrivals and 16 departures were cancelled, while one Nagpur–Pune flight was diverted to Hyderabad, according to the Pune Airport Director.
The situation was even more severe in Delhi Airport, with 135 departures and 90 arrivals cancelled this morning. In Hyderabad, 49 departures and 43 arrivals were cancelled, airport sources said.
Bangalore Airport saw 52 arrivals get cancelled, alongside 50 departures, according to airport sources. Over 100 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai Airport, including 53 departures and 51 arrivals.
The widespread cancellations mark a sharp setback for the airline, which built its brand on punctuality and its “IndiGo Standard Time” promise of closing gates well before departure. On Wednesday, the airline said it was implementing “calibrated adjustments” to its schedules over the next two days.
Acknowledging that disruptions stem from misjudgment and planning gaps in rolling out Phase 2 of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, IndiGo told the regulator that more cancellations would occur until Dec. 8. From that date, the airline also plans to reduce services to stabilise operations, reported PTI.
In a move likely to draw reaction from the pilot community, the airline has sought exemptions from specific FDTL requirements for its A320 operations until Feb. 10, 2026, as part of efforts to normalise its network.