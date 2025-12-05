IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Withdraws Instructions Regarding Published Weekly Rest

Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Friday withdrew instructions regarding published weekly rest. This means that the airlines will now be able to use leave in place of weekly rest if required.

This comes as flight disruptions continued for the fourth straight day on Friday, with nationwide cancellations crossing 500 flights as IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation Ltd. struggles to adjust to the government’s stricter crew safety and flight duty-time limitation norms.

The airlines had given representations to DGCA on the instructions for the weekly rest instructions. They had highlighted operational disruptions and the need for continuity and stability in flying schedules.

DGCA has now decided the earlier restriction was affecting operations, the aviation body said in its notice to all operators.