IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Tightens Scrutiny, Issues Order Directing Spot Checks

The regulatory scrutiny on Interglobe Aviation Ltd., the parent of IndiGo has increased after The Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued an order directing spot checks on Thursday.

DGCA's inspection teams will carry out short and on-spot inspections at arrival on airports, the regulator said in an order on Thursday. These checks will cover compliance with applicable CARs and it include licensing readiness safety and ground handling processes, passenger facilities, and emergency preparedness.

The teams will examine pilots, engineers, ATC licences, staff training, and duty rosters. They will also have a look at the Safety Management System and ground-handling processes. Among other checks the team will examine baggage, ramp operations, fuelling, equipment and staff availability, toilets, helpdesk and complaint-redressal status.

According to the order inspection teams can issue immediate instructions where deficiencies are found and they will also submit a report with the prescribed checklist within 48 hours. A consolidated monthly summary will also be prepared for internal review.