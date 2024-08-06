IndiGo Co-Founder Rahul Bhatia Vows To Maintain Structural Cost Leadership

Indian customer deserves choice and IndiGo will ensure that it happens, he said.

"IndiGo fiercely holds on to its age-old mantra of structural cost leadership... before I go, I want to convey a message to IndiGo's investor community," Bhatia said and added that InterGlobe recently sold 2% of IndiGo's shares and that has raised some concerns and speculation.

"Firstly, the shares were sold to fund new businesses InterGlobe is planning and for general corporate purposes. It is actually no more complicated than this," an emotional Bhatia told the gathering.

IndiGo is the country's largest airline, with a domestic market share of more than 61% and operates over 2,000 flights daily. It flies to more than 120 destinations, including 33 international cities.

"I want to assure that under the able leadership of Pieter Elbers and his senior management, the employees of IndiGo won't rest till we have made our humble contribution that India has the rightful seat at the table of the global aviation," Bhatia said. Elbers is the CEO of IndiGo.

Talking to reporters later, Bhatia, who does not attend public events often, said it will welcome competition with the right cost structure and added, "If you don't have the right cost structure, over time you will struggle."