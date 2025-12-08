IndiGo Cancels 500 Flights, Plans 1,802 Operations Amid Pilot Duty Norm Changes, Says Ministry

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. cancelled 500 flights and is set to operate 1,802 services on Monday, according to the civil aviation ministry.

The airline has delivered 4,500 of 9,000 bags to the passengers and is gearing up to deliver the rest of them within the next 36 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

“Today (Monday) IndiGo plans to operate 1,802 flights to 137 out of 138 destinations, with 500 cancellations. (Also) 4,500 bags were delivered to customers out of the total 9,000 bags. (the airline) targets to deliver balance bags in the next 36 hours,” the ministry said.

It further stated that 5,86,705 PNRs between Dec. 1 and 7 were canceled and refunded, amounting to Rs 569.65 crore. In total, 9,55,591 PNRs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 7 were canceled and refunded, totaling Rs 827 crore.

IndiGo has faced criticism from both the government and passengers after canceling hundreds of flights since Dec. 2. The cancellations were triggered by changes in pilots’ flight duty regulations, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across India.