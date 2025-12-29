Indigo Cancels 118 Flights Due To Bad Weather, Operational Reasons

IndiGo on Monday cancelled 118 flights across its network due to bad weather and operational reasons, according to its website.

Of these, six flight services were axed due to operational reasons, while the rest were cancelled due to bad weather conditions at various airports.

Flight services were cancelled at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Cochin, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Dehradun, Indore, Patna and Bhopal, among others, as per the IndiGo website.

The airline, in a travel advisory at 11:20 a.m., said, "Foggy conditions remain in place across Delhi and several airports in northern India, with visibility yet to improve fully. As a result, the earlier impact on flight movements is likely to extend into the noon hours, and some delays may continue."

In the advisory posted on X, however, IndiGo did not say it had cancelled 80 flights on Monday.

"We assure you that flight departures and arrivals are being sequenced to ensure steady and orderly movement, while keeping your journey and comfort in mind," the airline added in the advisory.

IndiGo, which cancelled thousands of flights, including 1,600 on a particular day, early this month due to the court-mandated stricter flight duty and rest period norms for the pilots, and left lakhs of passengers stranded at multiple airports, has been cancelling flights in good numbers since the start of the fog season on December 10.