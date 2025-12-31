IndiGo Advancing To Next Phase To Become Major Global Airline: CEO Pieter Elbers

IndiGo is advancing to the next phase of its strategy to become a major global airline after a year of accelerated network expansion, Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said on Wednesday.

"Having earlier laid the building blocks of our strategy – Towards New Heights and Across New Frontiers, the year 2025 witnessed IndiGo taking big strides in the execution of our strategy and advancing to the next phase to become a major airline of global scale," he said in a statement.

The CEO said IndiGo progressed on customers, product, domestic and international network, cargo, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), India's hub function and "managed to grow from strength to strength, under the guidance of the government".

The airline expects to close the calendar year 2025 with over 12.3 crore customers, an addition of over one crore compared to the previous year. IndiGo operated over 2,200 flights per day, flying more than 10 lakh customers every three days, the statement said.

Addressing the early-December meltdown in its operations, IndiGo said the operating environment presented "periods of industry-wide challenges this year... regrettably impacting the airline’s valued customers for which IndiGo has profusely apologised".

"The airline rapidly restored its network and operations to normal, and continues to focus on further strengthening its operational processes and resilience. Meanwhile, IndiGo is fully collaborating and providing requested information to the regulator’s committee," the statement said.