IndiGo Advancing To Next Phase To Become Major Global Airline: CEO Pieter Elbers
The airline expects to close the calendar year 2025 with over 12.3 crore customers, an addition of over one crore compared to the previous year.
IndiGo is advancing to the next phase of its strategy to become a major global airline after a year of accelerated network expansion, Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said on Wednesday.
"Having earlier laid the building blocks of our strategy – Towards New Heights and Across New Frontiers, the year 2025 witnessed IndiGo taking big strides in the execution of our strategy and advancing to the next phase to become a major airline of global scale," he said in a statement.
The CEO said IndiGo progressed on customers, product, domestic and international network, cargo, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), India's hub function and "managed to grow from strength to strength, under the guidance of the government".
The airline expects to close the calendar year 2025 with over 12.3 crore customers, an addition of over one crore compared to the previous year. IndiGo operated over 2,200 flights per day, flying more than 10 lakh customers every three days, the statement said.
Addressing the early-December meltdown in its operations, IndiGo said the operating environment presented "periods of industry-wide challenges this year... regrettably impacting the airline’s valued customers for which IndiGo has profusely apologised".
"The airline rapidly restored its network and operations to normal, and continues to focus on further strengthening its operational processes and resilience. Meanwhile, IndiGo is fully collaborating and providing requested information to the regulator’s committee," the statement said.
Expansion
During the year, IndiGo said it launched 10 new international destinations and 30 new international routes. The carrier is set to launch non-stop services to Athens starting Jan. 23, 2026, which will also mark the international debut of India's first narrow-body Airbus A321XLR, the statement said.
Domestically, IndiGo commenced operations as the launch carrier at Navi Mumbai International Airport, and new airports in Purnea and Rewa.The airline further added Hindon, Adampur (Jalandhar), Kishangarh and Bikaner to its domestic network and is preparing to commence operations from Noida International Airport (Jewar) in due course.
IndiGo’s network rose to 139 destinations at year-end with 97 domestic and 42 international destinations.
“As we step into the New Year, there’s opportunity to reflect on the story so far, take stock of the progress made and learn from the operational challenges we encountered. This is the point in our journey where our renewed focus will drive further scale, innovation, and impact across new frontiers, keeping our customers at the heart of everything”, Pieter Elbers said.