India’s Travel Boom To Grow Unabated As Middle Class Joins The Bandwagon

Eleven years after he started working, Mumbai-based Ramesh Rajguru took his first family vacation ever with his mother, two children and wife to Kerala. This was in 2022, two years after the pandemic hit, and a year after the lockdown ended.

“When we were stuck at home, I realised that I hadn’t taken a family vacation, except visiting temples or weekend trips to Alibaug. When we were children, summer vacations were trips to granny’s home in the village, or uncle’s home in Nasik. But now I want to travel and explore,” he said.

He kept up with his promise. They covered the east as they visited West Bengal in 2023. He is now busy making plans to head to Rajasthan this year for their annual holiday. “It’s not just a post-pandemic thing. I want to make it an annual affair and it’s a great time to relax and enjoy,” he said.

While most post-pandemic consumption trends have wound out, Indians’ love for holidaying is the only trend that’s chugging along unabated. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, domestic tourism has picked up very well since the pandemic.

“The sector’s contribution to India’s GDP reached just over Rs 19.13 trillion in 2023—almost 10% ahead of 2019 levels,” WTTC said. It also predicts that as of 2024, travel and tourism will contribute almost Rs 21.15 trillion to the Indian economy in 2024, an increase of 21% from 2019.