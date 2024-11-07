India's Top Philanthropist Donates Almost Rs 6 Crore Per Day

Shiv Nadar, the founder and chairman of HCL Technologies Ltd., has once again topped the philanthropy list in India after having donated Rs 5.9 crore per day in 2024, according to a report by Hurun India.

Through his Shiv Nadar Foundation, the billionaire's annual donation stood at Rs 2,153 crore to retain the ‘India’s Most Generous’ title for the third time in five years.

If only personal philanthropy is considered, Shiv Nadar still ranks first with a donation of Rs 1,992 crore, followed by Nandan Nilekani and Krishna Chivukula. The primary cause of Nadar's donation was for education.

Nadar is also among the top three that have seen the biggest increment in donations compared to last year. Nandan Nilekani tops the list of incremental donations, followed by Nadar. He increased his donation by Rs 111 crore from the previous year, the report said.

Shiv Nadar increased his contributions by 5% compared to the previous fiscal, reinforcing his strong commitment to philanthropy, Hurun India said in the report.