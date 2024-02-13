India's Top 10 Private Companies By Market Capitalisation: Burgundy Private and Hurun India Report

The latest list available is the 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list. Here are the top 10 private companies in India by market capitalisation according to that list:

Reliance Industries Limited Tata Consultancy Services HDFC Bank ICICI Bank Infosys Bharti Airtel ITC Larsen & Toubro HCL Technologies Kotak Mahindra Bank

The combined value of the top 10 companies is equal to 28% of India’s GDP and 32% of the total value of the 2023 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.