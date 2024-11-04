India's Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose More Than Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Market Cap Led By RIL, HDFC Bank
Reliance Industries lost Rs 53,991 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 17.57 lakh crore and HDFC Bank lost Rs 15,409 crore in market cap to Rs 13.09 lakh crore.
The country's top 10 most-valued firms lost a cumulative Rs 1,07,308 crore in market valuation on Monday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers.
Reliance Industries lost Rs 53,991 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 17.57 lakh crore and HDFC Bank lost Rs 15,409 crore in market cap to Rs 13.09 lakh crore.
Infosys Ltd. and State Bank of India Ltd. were the only gainers, gaining Rs 3,093 crore and Rs 7,407 crore, respectively.
India's benchmark stock indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, closed at their lowest levels in over a month on Monday, led by declines in Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.
The Nifty 50 settled 309.00 points, or 1.27%, lower at 23,995.35, and the Sensex fell 941.88 points, or 1.18%, to end at 78,782.24. The Nifty fell as much as 2.01% during the day to 23,816.15—a first since Aug. 6. The Sensex declined 1.87% during the day to 78,232—its first since Aug. 14.
The NSE India Volatility Index jumped 10.67% to 17.60, the highest level since Aug. 7. The index pared gains to end 4.94% higher at 16.69.
Infosys, Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel were the top contributors to the Nifty's 1,000-point decline from 25,000, as it slipped below 24,000 to hit a four-month low. Today alone, the Nifty's market cap dropped by Rs 2.62 lakh crore, marking its biggest intraday fall in a month. Overall, the index is down 8.7% from its peak.
The market capitalisation of the Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 13,606 crore to 9.05 lakh crore. ICICI Bank Ltd also lost nearly Rs 11,625 crore in market cap to Rs 8.98 lakh crore. ITC also lost nearly Rs 5,878 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 6.06 lakh crore.
RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd., Airtel Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Infosys Ltd, SBI, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd and HCL Tech Ltd.