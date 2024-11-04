India's Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose More Than Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Market Cap Led By RIL, HDFC Bank

India's benchmark stock indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, closed at their lowest levels in over a month on Monday, led by declines in Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

The Nifty 50 settled 309.00 points, or 1.27%, lower at 23,995.35, and the Sensex fell 941.88 points, or 1.18%, to end at 78,782.24. The Nifty fell as much as 2.01% during the day to 23,816.15—a first since Aug. 6. The Sensex declined 1.87% during the day to 78,232—its first since Aug. 14.

The NSE India Volatility Index jumped 10.67% to 17.60, the highest level since Aug. 7. The index pared gains to end 4.94% higher at 16.69.

Infosys, Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel were the top contributors to the Nifty's 1,000-point decline from 25,000, as it slipped below 24,000 to hit a four-month low. Today alone, the Nifty's market cap dropped by Rs 2.62 lakh crore, marking its biggest intraday fall in a month. Overall, the index is down 8.7% from its peak.