India's Top 10 Most Valued Firms Gain Rs 1 lakh Crore In Market Cap Led By RIL, TCS
India's top 10 most valued firms collectively gained Rs 1,03,028 crore in market valuation on Friday, led by Reliance Industries Ltd. and TCS Ltd. All 10 of the 10 of the top 10 most valued firms were also among the gainers for the day.
India's benchmark equity indices closed higher on Friday but logged a second consecutive weekly loss, weighed by various global and Indian macrocues, including the yen carry trade, US recession fears, and the RBI governor's hawkish commentary during policy.
The Nifty ended 1.03%, or 247.65 points, higher at 24,364.65, and the Sensex closed 1.04%, or 819.69 points, higher at 79,705.91.
Reliance Industries gained Rs 32,376 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 19.93 lakh crore, while TCS gained Rs 17,362 crore in market capital to Rs 15.44 lakh crore.
The valuation of SBI rose by Rs 15,127 crore to Rs 7.36 lakh crore. Infosys also gained Rs 11,434 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 7.34 lakh crore.
Reliance Industries continues to remain as the most valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd