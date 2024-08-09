India's Top 10 Most Valued Firms Gain Rs 1 lakh Crore In Market Cap Led By RIL, TCS

India's top 10 most valued firms collectively gained Rs 1,03,028 crore in market valuation on Friday, led by Reliance Industries Ltd. and TCS Ltd. All 10 of the 10 of the top 10 most valued firms were also among the gainers for the day.

India's benchmark equity indices closed higher on Friday but logged a second consecutive weekly loss, weighed by various global and Indian macrocues, including the yen carry trade, US recession fears, and the RBI governor's hawkish commentary during policy.

The Nifty ended 1.03%, or 247.65 points, higher at 24,364.65, and the Sensex closed 1.04%, or 819.69 points, higher at 79,705.91.