India's Textile Exports Grow 9% In November; US Remains Top Market
The US, which has imposed steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods, is the largest export market for India's textile and apparel industry.
India's textiles and apparel exports, including those of handicrafts, stood at $2,855.8 million in November 2025, registering a growth of 9.4% year-on-year, the government said on Wednesday. The country's outbound shipments from the textiles sector stood at $2,601.5 million in November 2024.
In 2024-25, the overall size of the textile and apparel sector is estimated at $179 billion, comprising the domestic market of $142 billion and exports worth $37 billion.
Key segments that have recorded notable growth during November 2025 include ready-made garments (RMG) with a jump of 11.3%, man-made yarn/fabrics/ made-ups, etc, with a 15.7% rise, cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups and handloom products having an increase of 4.1%, and handicrafts (excluding handmade carpets) which went up by 29.7%.
The cumulative exports of textiles and apparel exports (excluding handicrafts) during January-November amounted to $32,560.0 million, reflecting an increase of 0.26% compared to $32,474.9 million recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.
'It is noteworthy that exports of Readymade Garments (RMG) during the period January-November 2025 witnessed a growth of 3.6% over the corresponding period of the previous year. There was a growth of 6.1 % during the same period for jute products,' the textiles ministry stated.