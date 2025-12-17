Business NewsBusinessIndia's Textile Exports Grow 9% In November; US Remains Top Market
ADVERTISEMENT

India's Textile Exports Grow 9% In November; US Remains Top Market

The US, which has imposed steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods, is the largest export market for India's textile and apparel industry.

17 Dec 2025, 10:43 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The US is the largest export market for India's textile and apparel industry. (Representative image: Envato)</p></div>
The US is the largest export market for India's textile and apparel industry. (Representative image: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India's textiles and apparel exports, including those of handicrafts, stood at $2,855.8 million in November 2025, registering a growth of 9.4% year-on-year, the government said on Wednesday. The country's outbound shipments from the textiles sector stood at $2,601.5 million in November 2024.

The US, which has imposed steep 50% tariffs on Indian goods, is the largest export market for India's textile and apparel industry.

In 2024-25, the overall size of the textile and apparel sector is estimated at $179 billion, comprising the domestic market of $142 billion and exports worth $37 billion.

Key segments that have recorded notable growth during November 2025 include ready-made garments (RMG) with a jump of 11.3%, man-made yarn/fabrics/ made-ups, etc, with a 15.7% rise, cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups and handloom products having an increase of 4.1%, and handicrafts (excluding handmade carpets) which went up by 29.7%.

The cumulative exports of textiles and apparel exports (excluding handicrafts) during January-November amounted to $32,560.0 million, reflecting an increase of 0.26% compared to $32,474.9 million recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

'It is noteworthy that exports of Readymade Garments (RMG) during the period January-November 2025 witnessed a growth of 3.6% over the corresponding period of the previous year. There was a growth of 6.1 % during the same period for jute products,' the textiles ministry stated.

ALSO READ

Global Trade Getting Weaponised Through Tariffs And Other Measures: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Opinion
Global Trade Getting Weaponised Through Tariffs And Other Measures: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT