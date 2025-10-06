India’s TCS, Tech Firms To Face Questions Over Trump’s H-1B Visa Shock

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will be the first Indian IT firm to face investors after Donald Trump moved to curb a key work visa, sending the company’s shares tumbling and dimming its earnings outlook.

IT services firms are assessing the impact of Trump raising the fee for the H-1B visa to $100,000. TCS is the second-heaviest user of the visa type as it deploys thousands of engineers across client offices in America. While TCS and peers have been reducing their dependence on the visa in recent years, the added cost is expected to dent profits.