India's Strategic Move: T100 Carbon Fibre Production Set To Begin In 2.5 Years

09 May 2024, 04:23 PM IST
Close view of aheavy machinery inside a factory. (Photo: Isis-Franca /Unsplash)
Close view of aheavy machinery inside a factory. (Photo: Isis-Franca /Unsplash)

India will start manufacturing 'T100' type of carbon fibre in the next 2.5 years in a bid to overcome the import licensing restrictions that prevent its use in strategic applications, NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat said on Thursday. T100 carbon fibre is used in defence, aerospace and civil engineering sectors, in the making of hydrogen cylinders, missiles, launch vehicles, aircraft, bullet proof jackets, bridges construction among others.

'I am confident that in the coming 2-2.5 years India will be able to make its own carbon fibre T100 which can be used in manufacturing of hydrogen cylinders, missiles, launch vehicles, aircraft, bullet proof jackets and construction of bridges.

'The licensing pattern of foreign nations is such that they are not giving us T100 material for any strategic applications. We want to overcome this and therefore the government's programme is to promote development of its indigenous production,' Saraswat said.

He shared that Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) are engaged in the efforts to begin manufacturing carbon fibre in India.

The NITI Aayog member was speaking on the sidelines of a CII conference on Advancements in Composites, Speciality Fibres and Chemicals.

