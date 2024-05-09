India's Strategic Move: T100 Carbon Fibre Production Set To Begin In 2.5 Years

India will start manufacturing 'T100' type of carbon fibre in the next 2.5 years in a bid to overcome the import licensing restrictions that prevent its use in strategic applications, NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat said on Thursday. T100 carbon fibre is used in defence, aerospace and civil engineering sectors, in the making of hydrogen cylinders, missiles, launch vehicles, aircraft, bullet proof jackets, bridges construction among others.