India's Senior Living Market To Grow Five Times By 2030, Says Survey

The market size of India’s senior living market is expected to grow five times more from the current levels and touch $12 billion by 2030. Market size, which indicates inventory availability, is presently at 2 to 3 billion and is forecasted to reach around 10 to 12 billion, according to a survey by Colliers India.

With the rise in the ageing population, demand for senior living services like medical, insurance, housing, etc. has seen a steady rise. Factors like rising life expectancy, nuclearisation of families, and higher income levels have driven the need for senior living, especially in urban areas.

Demand for housing for senior citizens is presently at 18–20 lakh units and is estimated to rise significantly in the next five–six years, the survey stated. This growing demand will help create more opportunities for real estate developers and institutional investors.

In 2024, the availability of senior housing in India translates into a 1% penetration rate, which indicates a huge demand and supply gap. This is expected to grow by 3% by 2030. In countries like the US, UK and Australia, senior living markets account for a 6-7% penetration rate.