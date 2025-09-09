India’s Seafood Exports To Get EU Boost After US Tariff Hit

India’s seafood exporters are set to gain a crucial lifeline in the European Union after being hit by the US’ steep tariff regime. The Commerce Ministry said seafood exports to the EU could see an immediate 20% jump, providing relief to the shrimp sector which was among the hardest hit by Washington’s recent 50% duty on Indian goods.

The breakthrough comes with the EU clearing 102 new Indian fishery establishments for exports this month, virtually leaving no pending approvals. The listings, covering aquaculture units, sea-caught processing plants, and cold storage facilities, mean that all major seafood exporters in India are now eligible to ship to the EU.

The EU is India’s second-largest seafood export destination after the US, accounting for $1.1 billion in shipments in FY24. With the new listings, the ministry expects the sector, particularly shrimp farmers, to see immediate benefits.

The approvals follow years of technical engagement with EU authorities, including audits by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Health and Food Safety (DGSANTE), to assess contamination risks and compliance at multiple control points, from peeling and cutting to storage and transportation. Officials noted that rejections of Indian seafood consignments have dropped significantly as standards improved.

The move is also expected to boost momentum in the ongoing India-EU FTA negotiations, currently in their 13th round. By resolving long-standing non-tariff barriers, India hopes to strengthen its market share in Europe and secure confidence in its seafood quality standards.

Industry executives said the opening of the EU market at this juncture is a “big win” and will help offset losses in the US, ensuring continued demand for Indian shrimp and other marine exports.