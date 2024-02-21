India's Retail Sales Discouraging In January, Says Retailors' Association

Retail sales were sluggish with a "discouraging trend" in January as most categories witnessed minimal growth, according to Retailers Association of India.

Sales increased 5% compared to the same period last year. Categories other than jewellery, food, and grocery saw little growth, a survey by the association showed.

"Most retailers have stated that they have witnessed negative growth on a like-for-like basis," Chief Executive Officer Kumar Rajagopalan said.

States in the East and South regions saw negative growth, with weak consumer demand for discretionary products, he said.