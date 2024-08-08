India's Ready-Made Garment Sector Set To Capitalise On Bangladesh's Political Unrest

CareEdge Ratings has noted a 17% year-on-year decline in Bangladesh’s ready-made garment exports in Q1 FY25, while India’s ready-made garment exports grew by 4% during the same period.

The socio-political disturbances and inadequate forex availability in Bangladesh have led to a narrowing of the export ratio between the two countries.

Akshay Morbiya, assistant director at CareEdge Ratings, said that if the socio-political disturbances in Bangladesh continue for more than one or two quarters, India could gain monthly export orders worth $200–250 million in the near-term, with potential medium-term gains of $300–350 million.

India has demonstrated the capability to sustain monthly ready-made garment exports of over $1.5 billion, indicating its capacity to handle an increase in export orders.

However, given that exports of ready-made garments constitute more than 80% of Bangladesh’s total exports, the country is expected to strive for a quick stabilisation of the prevailing situation to avoid a prolonged impact on its garment sector.

The Indian government’s focus on skilling programmes and the upgradation of Industrial Training Institutes, along with the benefits from the production-linked incentive scheme and potential free trade agreements with the UK and EU, are expected to foster the creation of incremental capacities in India, aligning with the burgeoning export opportunities.

As global ready-made garment brands and retailers seek reliable partners amid the 'China+1' sourcing strategy, India, Vietnam and Cambodia emerge as prime alternatives.

India, with its robust textile infrastructure and supportive government policies, is well-positioned to capitalise on this shifting landscape, it said.