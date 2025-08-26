India's Protein Boom: Celebrities, Cricketers On The Same Team To Boost Fitness Mania

A burger being an indulgence that leaves one feeling greasy-guilt might just be a thing of the past now. This popular add-on in MacDonalds gives burgers a boost in terms of the protein intake Indians are now running after.

This slice, made from soy and pea protein, can be added to any burger for an extra Rs 25, providing an additional five grams of protein. A McSpicy Paneer burger, for example can be boosted from 20 grams to over 25 grams of protein with just one slice.

This protein boost topping is selling better than many others, thanks to India's new pursuit of protein intake. A shift is underway because nearly 30% of India's 1.4 billion people are vegetarian and the government estimates 73% of the population is protein-deficient, according to a report.

From protein infusion in burgers, snacks, shakes and more, this multi-dimensional shift is driven by businesses, influencers and even government policy.