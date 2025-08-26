India's Protein Boom: Celebrities, Cricketers On The Same Team To Boost Fitness Mania
From protein infusion in burgers, snacks, shakes and more, this multi-dimensional shift is driven by businesses, influencers and even government policy.
A burger being an indulgence that leaves one feeling greasy-guilt might just be a thing of the past now. This popular add-on in MacDonalds gives burgers a boost in terms of the protein intake Indians are now running after.
This slice, made from soy and pea protein, can be added to any burger for an extra Rs 25, providing an additional five grams of protein. A McSpicy Paneer burger, for example can be boosted from 20 grams to over 25 grams of protein with just one slice.
This protein boost topping is selling better than many others, thanks to India's new pursuit of protein intake. A shift is underway because nearly 30% of India's 1.4 billion people are vegetarian and the government estimates 73% of the population is protein-deficient, according to a report.
Who Has A Slice Of This (Protein) Pie?
Dairy cooperative Amul is a major player, leveraging its widespread network to market affordable, protein-fortified everyday products like lassi, buttermilk, and paneer.
Other legacy brands like Britannia are also tapping in with protein-rich breads and biscuits. Tata Consumer Products has also entered the market with its plant-based protein powder under the brand name GoFit.
Endorsements by Bollywood, cricketers
Big names are not the only ones riding this wave, as direct-to-consumer brands are also carving out market share. Companies like The Health Factory, Yoga Bar, and Open Secret offer a range of protein-packed snacks and healthy food options.
Brands like PROEON are focused on delivering high-quality, local plant-based protein ingredients to address the affordability challenge as well.
The movement is backed by names that the nation is passionate about. Amitabh Bachchan has partnered with brands like Protinex to raise awareness about daily protein intake. IPL stars like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, have also promoted protein intake to the masses.
Government Schemes
Rural India is plagued by low protein consumption. A research survey published in February found 80% of 785 households in semi-arid tropics consumed less protein than needed, even though they had access to protein-rich foods.
The government is also doing its bit with schemes like PM Poshan Scheme. Previously known as the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, this program provides hot, cooked meals to school children in government and government-aided schools.
The meals are designed to meet specific nutritional norms, including a minimum protein count per child per day like 12 grams for primary and 20 grams for upper primary students.