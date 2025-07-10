India’s Power Demand To Surge More Than 7% Annually Over A Decade: Goldman Sachs’ Nikhil Bhandari

India’s power demand is expected to surge by over 7% annually until FY35, according to Nikhil Bhandari, Co-head Asia Pacific Natural Resources and Clean Energy Equity Research at Goldman Sachs. While the evolution of renewable energy in the country has been a “beautiful journey”, it’s time for India to navigate the complexities of grid stability and rising power demand, the green energy expert suggested.

“I think beyond three to five years, we are also seeing energy deficit opening up, meaning a full day deficit also opening up against a 7% plus power demand CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate). And for that, we need to look at other reliable round-the-clock options too. Thermal may need to coexist alongside renewable and storage,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Renewables and hydropower accounted for nearly 80% of new power capacity additions over the last eight to nine years. “Or put it another way, roughly 45% of our power capacity mix now is renewables and hydro. China was there about a couple of years ago.”