NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIndia’s PC Shipments Surge 7.1% In April-June, Marking Fourth Straight Quarter of Growth
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s PC Shipments Surge 7.1% In April-June, Marking Fourth Straight Quarter of Growth

The International Data Corporation Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker reveals that HP led the market with a 31.7% share.

19 Aug 2024, 11:22 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image source: Representative/Unsplash)</p></div>
(Image source: Representative/Unsplash)

India’s traditional PC market—encompassing desktops, notebooks, and workstations—grew for the fourth consecutive quarter, with shipments rising 7.1% to 3.39 million units in April-June, according to market research firm IDC.

The International Data Corporation Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker reveals that HP led the market with a 31.7% share, followed by Lenovo at 17.5%, Dell at 14.8%, Acer Group at 14.7%, and Asus at 7.1%.

The report notes that India’s traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, shipped 3.39 million units in the second quarter of the financial year 2024, reflecting a 7.1% increase year-over-year.

Shipments of desktops, notebooks, and workstations grew by 5.9%, 7.4% and 12.4%, respectively, on a year-on-year basis during the June 2024 quarter.

In the second quarter of 2024, the consumer segment surged by 11.2% year-on-year as both online and offline channels saw good demand. The e-tail channel grew by a healthy 22.4% year-on-year.

"The commercial segment grew by 3.5% year-on-year, fuelled by an increased demand in the SMB (small and medium business) and LB (large business) segments, which grew by 12.4% year-on-year and 33.1% year-on-year, respectively," the report said.

IDC India and South Asia Research Manager, Bharath Shenoy, said this is the fourth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth for the consumer segment.

"Vendors kickstarted the back-to-school/ college campaigns, and good demand was seen in the e-tail channel as well during online sales. Vendors stocked the channel to prepare for upcoming Independence Day sales, which gave a healthy growth in consumer PC shipments," Shenoy said.

(With Inputs From PTI)

ALSO READ

How To Keep Your Laptop Safe During Monsoon Season?

Opinion
How To Keep Your Laptop Safe During Monsoon Season?
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT