India’s PC Shipments Surge 7.1% In April-June, Marking Fourth Straight Quarter of Growth

India’s traditional PC market—encompassing desktops, notebooks, and workstations—grew for the fourth consecutive quarter, with shipments rising 7.1% to 3.39 million units in April-June, according to market research firm IDC.

The International Data Corporation Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker reveals that HP led the market with a 31.7% share, followed by Lenovo at 17.5%, Dell at 14.8%, Acer Group at 14.7%, and Asus at 7.1%.

The report notes that India’s traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, shipped 3.39 million units in the second quarter of the financial year 2024, reflecting a 7.1% increase year-over-year.

Shipments of desktops, notebooks, and workstations grew by 5.9%, 7.4% and 12.4%, respectively, on a year-on-year basis during the June 2024 quarter.

In the second quarter of 2024, the consumer segment surged by 11.2% year-on-year as both online and offline channels saw good demand. The e-tail channel grew by a healthy 22.4% year-on-year.

"The commercial segment grew by 3.5% year-on-year, fuelled by an increased demand in the SMB (small and medium business) and LB (large business) segments, which grew by 12.4% year-on-year and 33.1% year-on-year, respectively," the report said.

IDC India and South Asia Research Manager, Bharath Shenoy, said this is the fourth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth for the consumer segment.

"Vendors kickstarted the back-to-school/ college campaigns, and good demand was seen in the e-tail channel as well during online sales. Vendors stocked the channel to prepare for upcoming Independence Day sales, which gave a healthy growth in consumer PC shipments," Shenoy said.

