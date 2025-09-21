India's Online Home Services Market To Grow At 22% To Hit Rs 88 Billion By FY30: Report

India's online home services market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18-22% to reach Rs 85-88 billion by FY30, driven by a growing urban demand for convenience, reliability and speed, a report has said.

Following the widespread adoption of quick commerce, "Instant Home Services" is emerging as the next frontier in India's digital economy, aiming to create a new habit loop for time-pressed urban consumers, says consultant firm Redseer.

India's overall home services market, valued at around Rs 5,100-5,210 billion in FY25, remains dominated by the unorganised sector.

Instant Home Services acts like an on-demand household support system, bridging the gap between informal domestic help and structured service platforms.