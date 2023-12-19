India's Natural Gas Output Jumped 20% In Two Years

India's natural gas production jumped 20% in two years through March 2023, aided by measures to boost the share of the cleaner fuel in the nation's energy mix, the government has said.

Natural gas output rose from 28.7 billion cubic meters in 2020–21 to 34.45 bcm in FY23, according to a response to a parliamentary query Minister of State of Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli on Monday.

India plans to more than double the share of natural gas in its energy basket from 6.7% to 15% by 2030.

Natural gas production in October rose 4.5% month on month to 3,111 million standard cubic meters, the minister said.

For increasing domestic gas production, the government notified hydrocarbon exploration and licensing policy in 2016, the minister said. In 2019, it notified policy reforms with concessional or royalty-holiday provisions, relaxed approvals, reduced revenue share from category II and III basins for early monetisation of fields along with marketing and pricing freedom for natural gas.