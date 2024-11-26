India's Milk Production Increases By 4% To 239.3 Million Tonnes In 2023-24

However, the annual growth rate has slowed down in the previous two fiscal years, the data showed. The growth rate was 6.62% in 2017-18; 6.47% in FY19; 5.69% in FY20; 5.81% in FY21; and 5.77% in FY22. In FY23 it came down to 3.83% and 3.78% in FY24.