India's Import Curb Will Cost China Its Biggest Solar Panel Export Market

The world's largest solar panel manufacturer, China, may soon lose its top export market as India steps up with import restrictions effective April 1. The government, in a bid to prioritise self-reliance and curb the heavy reliance on Chinese imports despite being self-sufficient, has revised the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers List, or ALMM, mandating future government-subsidised or sponsored solar projects to use modules made by the approved domestic manufacturers.

Companies from Adani Green Energy Ltd. to Tata Power Ltd. and Insolation Energy Ltd. including ITI Ltd, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. are likely to benefit as these companies or their subsidiaries are listed in the revised ALMM List.