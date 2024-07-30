India's Gold Demand Drops 5% In June Quarter Amid Record Prices: WGC Reports

"Looking ahead, the recent 9% reduction in import duty on gold is expected to revive the gold demand in the July quarter ahead of the main festive season that begins from September, which could be further boosted by a healthy monsoon. India's economic outlook too remains positive, with strong GDP forecasts and rural sector recovery are all likely to support demand in the second half of the year. Our forecast for full-year demand is between 700 to 750 tonnes," Jain added.