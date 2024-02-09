India's Fuel Consumption Rises 8.3% In January
Petrol and diesel consumption in January grew 9.6% and 3.45% year on year, respectively.
India's total consumption of petroleum products, a proxy for domestic oil demand, rose 8.3% year-on-year in January 2024.
Total domestic oil demand stood at 20.04 million tonne in January, compared to 18.51 million tonne a year ago, according to latest date posted by the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell on Feb 2.
However, sequentially, the total consumption was down 0.1% after hitting a seven-month high in December.
Product-Wise Sales Break Up (YoY)
High speed diesel up 3.45% to 7.43 million tonne, accounting for 37.1% of total consumption.
Motor spirit, a proxy for petrol, up 9.6% to 3.1 million tonne, accounting for 15.5% of the total consumption.
Petroleum coke grew 21.58% to 1.68 million tonne, contributing 8.4% to total consumption vs 7.5% in January 2023.
Consumption of liquefied petroleum gas grew 7.6% to 2.7 million tonne, accounting for 13.5% of total consumption.
Naphtha grew 15.13%, accounting for 6.5% of total consumption.