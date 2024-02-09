India's Fuel Consumption Rises 8.3% In January

India's total consumption of petroleum products, a proxy for domestic oil demand, rose 8.3% year-on-year in January 2024.

Total domestic oil demand stood at 20.04 million tonne in January, compared to 18.51 million tonne a year ago, according to latest date posted by the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell on Feb 2.

However, sequentially, the total consumption was down 0.1% after hitting a seven-month high in December.