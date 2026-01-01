ADVERTISEMENT
India's First Bullet Train To Run From Aug 15, 2027, Railways Minister Announces
The first section will open from Surat to Bilimora, Vaishnaw outlined.
India's first bullet train is set to run from Aug. 15, 2027, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during a Cabinet press briefing on Thursday.
The first section will open from Surat to Bilimora, second section will open from Vapi to Surat, then from Vapi to Ahmedabad, and finally from Thane to Ahmedabad, Vaishnaw outlined.
(This is a developing story)
