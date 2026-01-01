India's First Bullet Train To Run From Aug 15, 2027, Railways Minister Announces

India's first bullet train is set to run from Aug. 15, 2027, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said during a Cabinet press briefing on Thursday.

The first section will open from Surat to Bilimora, second section will open from Vapi to Surat, then from Vapi to Ahmedabad, and finally from Thane to Ahmedabad, Vaishnaw outlined.

(This is a developing story)