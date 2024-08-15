India's Edible Oil Imports Decline 1.6% In First Nine Months Of This Marketing Year: SEA

In the first nine months of the 2023-24 oil year (Nov. 2023-July 2024), India imported 15,18,671 tonne of refined edible oil, a 7% decrease from the 16,40,960 tonne imported during the same period of preceding oil year. Imports of crude edible oils fell 1% to 1,04,16,556 tonne from 1,04,81,751 tonne.