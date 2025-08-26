India’s E-Commerce Sales To Cross Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore This Festive Season, Growing 20-25%: Redseer

India's festive economy in 2025 is gearing up for its most powerful run in years, buoyed by repo rate cuts, higher disposable income, rising rural affluence, and pent-up demand across categories like appliances, fashion, and home goods.

According to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants, e-commerce will be the biggest beneficiary, growing 20–25% year-on-year, nearly double last year's pace, and generating over Rs 1.15 crore in gross merchandise value.

Redseer projects that with festive tailwinds, India's e-commerce sector will close 2025 with 17–22% growth, the strongest in three years. For companies, this means planning for "dual peaks" of demand, one around the festive season and another post-Diwali when GST benefits fully flow through.

Quick commerce and value commerce are reshaping how consumers shop, with pre-festive growth hitting 150% and 30–35%, respectively. Together, they are expected to expand festive participation beyond metros, tapping deeper into tier-2 and tier-3 markets, as per Redseer.

The macro tailwinds are clear: repo rate cuts are lowering borrowing costs, the tax-free income limit has been raised to Rs 12 lakh (from Rs 5 lakh in fiscal 2021), and rural household incomes are up 12% in four years, thanks to better yields and wages.

One key structural driver this year will be GST rationalisation, sees Redseer. With slabs likely to be simplified into just 5% and 18% by Diwali, the move is expected to make goods cheaper and boost compliance. While uncertainty around timelines could delay some big-ticket purchases, Redseer says the overall effect on year-end consumption will be positive.

Category-wise, fashion, beauty and personal care, and home will sustain over 20% growth. Mobiles and electronics will see a festive spike, while grocery, riding on quick commerce, will outperform with 80–90% growth. Horizontals are expected to drive two-thirds of festive sales, even as vertical and niche platforms expand, the report added.