India’s E-Commerce Hits $14 Billion In Festive Sales Driven By Tier 2 Cities: Report

India’s e-commerce sector reported a gross merchandise value of approximately $14 billion this festive season, representing a 12% growth over last year, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. This growth observed between Sept. 15 and Oct. 31, was driven largely by robust consumer spending in tier-2 and smaller cities, with categories like fashion, electronics, beauty, personal care, home furnishings, and groceries witnessing notable upticks.

The report highlighted strong engagement from tier 2+ consumers, who increasingly favoured ethnic fashion, affordable accessories, and home essentials. Resilient demand for both premium and lower-priced products point to a broadening e-commerce footprint in these regions.

"The 2024 festive season reassures us of Bharat’s (tier 2+ customers’) spending potential. With these customers further cementing their trust in e-commerce and bringing a larger share of wallet online, we are ready to witness a continued spell of e-commerce growth in the next few years," said Kushal Bhatnagar, associate partner at Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Consumer trends also indicated an uptick in spending per shopper, offsetting slower new shopper acquisitions. Demand surged for high-value items like large appliances in metros, while smaller cities leaned toward affordable fashion and beauty items, underscoring India’s diverse and evolving online shopping landscape, the report said.