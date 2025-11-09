India's Deeptech Market To Hit $30 Billion By 2030: Redseer Report

'India's deep tech opportunity has grown 2.5 times in the past 5 years and is poised to be a USD 30 billion juggernaut by 2030. India is emerging as the only trusted, low-cost scale hub outside China. Its deeptech base, i.e. USD 9-12 billion as of FY2025, is being pulled forward by spending in India's defence deeptech and global robotics,' the report noted.