India’s Current Account Deficit Narrows To 1% Of The GDP In Q2

26 Dec 2023, 05:48 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Source: Unsplash

The current account deficit continued to narrow in the July–September quarter amid a lower merchandise trade deficit coupled with robust service exports.

India’s current account balance recorded a deficit of $8.3 billion, coming in at 1% of GDP in Q2 FY24, lower than $9.2 billion (1.1% of GDP) in Q1 FY24 and $30.9 billion (3.8% of GDP) in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to data published by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.

Underlying the lower current account deficit on a year-on-year basis in Q2 was the narrowing of the merchandise trade deficit to $61 billion from $78.3 billion in Q2 FY23.

  • Services exports grew by 4.2% year-on-year on the back of rising exports of software, business and travel services. Net service receipts increased both sequentially and YoY.

  • Net outgo on the primary income account, reflecting payments of investment income, increased to $12.2 billion from $11.8 billion a year ago.

  • Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $28.1 billion, an increase of 2.6% from their level during the corresponding period a year ago.

  • In the financial account, net foreign direct investment witnessed an outflow of $0.3 billion as against an inflow of $6.2 billion in Q2 FY23.

  • Foreign portfolio investments recorded a net inflow of $4.9 billion, lower than $6.5 billion during Q2 FY23.

  • External commercial borrowings to India recorded a net outflow of $1.8 billion in Q2 FY24 as compared with a net outflow of $0.5 billion in the same period last year.

  • Non-resident deposits recorded a net inflow of $3.2 billion as compared with a net inflow of $2.5 billion in Q2 FY23.

  • There was an accretion of foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) to the tune of $2.5 billion in Q2 FY24 as against a depletion of $30.4 billion in Q2 FY23.

