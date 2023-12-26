India’s Current Account Deficit Narrows To 1% Of The GDP In Q2

India’s current account balance recorded a deficit of $8.3 billion, coming in at 1% of GDP in Q2 FY24, lower than $9.2 billion (1.1% of GDP) in Q1 FY24 and $30.9 billion (3.8% of GDP) in the corresponding quarter a year ago, according to data published by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday.

Underlying the lower current account deficit on a year-on-year basis in Q2 was the narrowing of the merchandise trade deficit to $61 billion from $78.3 billion in Q2 FY23.