India’s Coal Production Soars 7.12% As Of Aug. 25

The country’s coal production increased by 7.12% to 370.67 million tonnes from April to Aug. 25, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. This compares to 346.02 million tonnes during the same period last year.

The Ministry of Coal noted that overall coal production up to Aug 25, 2024, has risen significantly from 346.02 million tonnes in the same period of financial year 2023-24.

In addition, coal dispatches reached 397.06 million tonnes by Aug. 25, 2024, marking a 5.48% year-on-year growth. Dispatches to the power sector also increased to 325.97 million tonnes from 313.44 million tonnes in the previous year.

"This ensures a steady supply of coal to meet the energy requirements of the power sector," the statement added.

The overall coal stock position, including pitheads at mines, thermal power plants, and in transit, reached 121.57 MT as of Aug. 25, 2024. This represents a substantial increase of 36.2% compared to the stock of 89.28 MT in the same period of last year.

"This higher coal stock position highlights Ministry of Coal's commitment to maintaining an ample supply of coal. The continuous growth in production, dispatch, and stock levels underscores the ministry's efforts to ensure a reliable energy supply while supporting the nation's energy security goals," the statement said.

(With Inputs From PTI)