India’s Basmati Rice Trade Hit By Iran Unrest & Trump's Tariffs; Exporters Flag Payment Risks

Indian basmati rice exporters are flagging fresh pressure on prices and payments as political unrest in Iran disrupts trade flows and raises new risks for Indian shipments. According to exporters, basmati rice prices have declined by Rs 5-8 per kg across key varieties over the past few weeks as Iranian buyers struggle with payments amid domestic instability.

Iran is one of India’s largest basmati markets, and exporters say importers there have conveyed their inability to honour existing remittance commitments.

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation said the situation has forced exporters to reassess exposure to the market, especially for new shipments. "Exporters have been advised to be cautious while shipping to Iran and to closely evaluate payment risks," the federation noted. India’s basmati rice exports to Iran are estimated at $468 million so far in FY26, underlining the market’s significance for the sector.