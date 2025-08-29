India's Air Traffic Growth Forecast Lowered To 4-6% For FY26 On Cross-Border Conflicts: ICRA

India's air passenger traffic growth forecast is pegged at 4-6% in FY2026, lower than its previous expectations of 7-10% weighed down by cross-border escalations, that had led to flight disruptions and cancellations, as well as travel hesitancy post the aircraft accident tragedy.

The Indian aviation industry may widen net loss to Rs 9,500-10,500 crore in FY26 from an estimated Rs 5,500 crore in FY25, owing largely to the ongoing geopolitical situation and trade headwinds, as per ratings agency ICRA.

The rating agency's outlook on the Indian aviation industry is stable driven by expectations of modest growth in domestic air passenger traffic in FY2026. While the overall passenger traffic have so far held steady, ongoing geopolitical and operational headwinds warrant close monitoring for potential downside risks.

ICRA forecasts, the international air passenger traffic for Indian carriers is likely to grow by 13-15% in FY2026, lower than previous projections of 15-20%. This is due to prolonged period of monsoons which is likely to have affected air travel in July-August 2025 and trade headwinds emanating from US tariffs, which are set to dampen business sentiments in the coming quarters, bringing more circumspection to travel.

IndiGo Airline parent Interglobe Aviation Ltd. has received AA-Stable rating from ICRA, with long-term rating upgraded and short-term rating reaffirmed. Meanwhile, Akasa Air parent SNV Aviation Pvt. Ltd., has received BBB-Stable rating.