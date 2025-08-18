India's Ability To Prepare For Tech-Driven Wars To Decide Country's Future: Gautam Adani At IIT Kharagpur

Adani, who was a special guest at the event, said that 90 per cent of India's semiconductors are imported and one disruption or sanction can freeze the country's digital economy.

"As the world is moving from conventional wars to technology-driven wars of power, India's ability to prepare will decide our future," he said.

"In the case of energy vulnerability, we import 85% of our oil. A single geopolitical incident can restrict our growth," the industrialist said.