Indian Steelmakers Likely To Face Hurdles In Second Quarter

China, the world's biggest steel producer, cut output in July due to weak demand amid sluggish recovery in Chinese economy.

Steel production in July fell 9% month-on-month to 82.94 million tonne, according to the statistics bureau on Thursday. Total steel production from January to July 2024 reached 613.72 million tonne, a 2.2% decline on annual basis.

July data revealed a third consecutive month of shrinking factory output and a significant downturn in the real estate sector, with newly built home prices plummeting to their worst decline in nine years. Additionally, China's top steelmaker has described the current industry crisis as more severe than those of 2008 and 2015.

Overproduction or production cuts of a commodity typically lead to price decreases or increases, respectively. However, the downward trend in Chinese steel prices is due to weak demand, as production cuts are occurring not in a strong-demand environment but amid downturns in key sectors.

Additionally, trade barriers imposed by regions such as the US and Europe to limit cheap Chinese steel imports are further dampening demand for China, the world's largest steel producer.