Indian Steel Producers In A Sweet Spot, Says Nomura As It Lists Five Positive Factors

Strong Domestic Demand: The Indian steel industry is seeing a strong demand growth driven by the auto and construction sectors. As per April- July 2024 data, India's steel consumption was up 15% on annual basis. Nomura expects steel consumption in the country to grow 6.5% and 7% year- on- year in FY25 and FY26.

Cost Drivers: Global and Indian iron ore and steel prices have sharply declined over the past year, primarily due to China's influence. In contrast, Australian coking coal prices are on a downtrend, currently at $190 per tonne. This reduction in coking coal prices could help mitigate the effects of falling steel prices on company revenues.

Cost of Equity: Nomura highlights that JSW Steel and Jindal Steel & Power are improving their capital structures through deleveraging, which is expected to reduce their cost of capital. Historically high debt levels have kept equity costs elevated, but Nomura anticipates a decrease soon.

Indian Companies Best Placed Globally: Nomura states that Indian steel companies are the best placed globally due to lower labour costs.

Global Liquidity Cycle: Nomura believes that the global liquidity indicator shows strong correlation with steel prices. The brokerage expects all major central banks, except Japan, to embark on a monetary easing journey over the next 2-years, which provides a favourable backdrop for the metal sector.