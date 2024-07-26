Indian Solar Players Including Tata Power Turn To China In Bid To Expand Capabilities
Since January 2024, Tata Power Solar, ReNew Photovoltaic and Avaada Electro have sought visas for 36 Chinese engineers and technicians.
Indian solar module manufacturers, including Tata Power Solar Ltd., ReNew Photovoltaic Pvt., and Avaada Electro Pvt., are turning to Chinese expertise to help scale up operations and meet India's ambitious renewable energy targets.
Since January, these firms have sought government assistance to secure 'business visas' for 36 Chinese engineers and technicians crucial for their projects, PTI reported citing sources.
Tata Power Solar has requested clearance for 20 visa applications for Chinese engineers in 2024, while ReNew Power has sought visas for nine Chinese engineers, and Avaada Electro has applied for seven professionals. These applications have been submitted to the Solar Energy Corp. of India, which has forwarded them to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.
India aims to install 500 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity from renewable sources like sunlight and wind energy by 2030. However, the country heavily relies on imports of advanced equipment and technology from China, which is the world's largest producer and exporter of solar panels. Restrictions on the entry of Chinese personnel into India, enforced after the Covid-19 pandemic and amid ongoing border tensions, could significantly delay project timelines.
Emails sent to companies like Tata Power Solar, ReNew, and Avaada for comments on the issue have remained unanswered, according to PTI.
Indian manufacturers have invested billions in solar and wind power plants across the nation, signing power purchase agreements with various state and central agencies. However, without Chinese expertise, they struggle to complete projects on time and meet contractual obligations.
To reach the 500-GW goal, many Indian renewable energy companies have imported high-end equipment and technology from China, the world's largest producer and exporter of solar panels, inverters, and turbines.
Demand for Chinese expertise is driven by the cost-effectiveness and advanced technology of Chinese solar modules, which have seen prices drop by over 50% in recent years. This makes solar power a competitive alternative to traditional thermal power, aligning with India's goals to reduce dependence on imported coal and gas and maintain stable and affordable power tariffs. Additionally, it supports India's objective of achieving energy self-reliance.
Visa Issues To Affect Big Solar Projects
Tata Power is investing Rs 3,000 crore in a greenfield 4 gigawatt solar cell and 4 gigawatt solar module manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli district, Tamil Nadu.
ReNew is building a solar cell manufacturing facility in Dholera near Ahmedabad, Gujarat. While, Avaada is working on a similar facility in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.
According to PTI, Tata Power sought visas for Chinese professionals from three of its suppliers: photovoltaic manufacturing equipment company Yingkou Jinchen Machinery Co., Maxwell Technology Pte, and smart manufacturing system provider RoboTechnik Intelligent Technology Co.
ReNew wanted visas for professionals from high-end equipment and solution provider LAPLACE Renewable Energy Technology Co., while Avaada sought visas for professionals from Yingkou Jinchen and RoboTechnik.
The visa issue has not only affected the business interests of Indian renewable energy companies, but also risks missing targets, PTI reported citing sources. The industry has urged the government to consider the visa issue as a humanitarian and technical matter, not a political or diplomatic one. They have requested the government to grant visas to Chinese personnel on a case-by-case basis, ensuring they follow all protocols upon arrival, the report said.
Additionally, they suggested the government explore the possibility of allowing Chinese experts to work remotely, using digital platforms and tools. Alternatively, they proposed facilitating the training and skilling of Indian engineers and technicians to handle Chinese equipment and technology, reducing dependence on foreign assistance.
(With text inputs from PTI)