Indian Solar Players Including Tata Power Turn To China In Bid To Expand Capabilities

Indian solar module manufacturers, including Tata Power Solar Ltd., ReNew Photovoltaic Pvt., and Avaada Electro Pvt., are turning to Chinese expertise to help scale up operations and meet India's ambitious renewable energy targets.

Since January, these firms have sought government assistance to secure 'business visas' for 36 Chinese engineers and technicians crucial for their projects, PTI reported citing sources.

Tata Power Solar has requested clearance for 20 visa applications for Chinese engineers in 2024, while ReNew Power has sought visas for nine Chinese engineers, and Avaada Electro has applied for seven professionals. These applications have been submitted to the Solar Energy Corp. of India, which has forwarded them to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

India aims to install 500 gigawatts of electricity generation capacity from renewable sources like sunlight and wind energy by 2030. However, the country heavily relies on imports of advanced equipment and technology from China, which is the world's largest producer and exporter of solar panels. Restrictions on the entry of Chinese personnel into India, enforced after the Covid-19 pandemic and amid ongoing border tensions, could significantly delay project timelines.

Emails sent to companies like Tata Power Solar, ReNew, and Avaada for comments on the issue have remained unanswered, according to PTI.

Indian manufacturers have invested billions in solar and wind power plants across the nation, signing power purchase agreements with various state and central agencies. However, without Chinese expertise, they struggle to complete projects on time and meet contractual obligations.

To reach the 500-GW goal, many Indian renewable energy companies have imported high-end equipment and technology from China, the world's largest producer and exporter of solar panels, inverters, and turbines.

Demand for Chinese expertise is driven by the cost-effectiveness and advanced technology of Chinese solar modules, which have seen prices drop by over 50% in recent years. This makes solar power a competitive alternative to traditional thermal power, aligning with India's goals to reduce dependence on imported coal and gas and maintain stable and affordable power tariffs. Additionally, it supports India's objective of achieving energy self-reliance.