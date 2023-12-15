Indian Solar Industry Still Heavily Reliant on Chinese Imports

Solar panel imports hit an 18-month high in September, while purchases of photovoltaic cells in value terms in the first nine months of this year were higher than for the whole three years through 2022, BNEF said in a report released Friday. The country is particularly dependent on its geopolitical rival China, which has produced 57% to 100% of Indian imports of products including modules, cells, wafers and solar glass since the start of 2021, it said.