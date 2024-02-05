Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee depreciated 10 paise to open at Rs 83.03 against the U.S. dollar. It closed at Rs 82.93 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.
The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the dollar index rose to an eight-week high.
This comes after a robust U.S. jobs report and comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell prompted the odds of an interest rate cut in March.
Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 82.85 and Rs 83.10 on Monday.
"Steady U.S. unemployment at 3.7% and faster wage growth signal a tight labour market, raising inflation concerns. The dollar index and 10-year US Treasury yield rallied, throwing a spanner in the plans of traders that were betting on March or May for a rate cut," said Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank.
"For dollar/rupee, Rs 82.90 will act as a support and Rs 83.15 as a resistance," he said.
"The upcoming RBI policy shall remain in focus, with narket expectations remaining biassed towards an unchanged stance. Overall, the market sentiment favours a downward trend for the USDINR pair, with expectations of it converging towards the range of Rs 82.50–82.80 in the near term," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.