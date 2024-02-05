Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the dollar index rose to an eight-week high.

This comes after a robust U.S. jobs report and comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell prompted the odds of an interest rate cut in March.

The local currency depreciated 10 paise to open at Rs 83.03 against the U.S. dollar. It closed at Rs 82.93 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 82.85 and Rs 83.10 on Monday.