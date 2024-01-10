Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after oil prices surged.

Brent crude oil price continued to rise following a roughly 2% increase on Tuesday amid indications that U.S. stockpiles are persistently decreasing.

The local currency depreciated three paise to open at Rs 83.15 against the greenback on Wednesday. It closed at Rs 83.12 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.0500 and Rs 83.2000 on Wednesday.