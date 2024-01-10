Indian Rupee Opens Weaker Against The U.S. Dollar
Rupee weakened three paise to open at Rs 83.15 against the U.S dollar.
The Indian rupee opened weaker against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after oil prices surged.
Brent crude oil price continued to rise following a roughly 2% increase on Tuesday amid indications that U.S. stockpiles are persistently decreasing.
The local currency depreciated three paise to open at Rs 83.15 against the greenback on Wednesday. It closed at Rs 83.12 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.
Reliance Securities expects the rupee to trade between Rs 83.0500 and Rs 83.2000 on Wednesday.
"Rupee remained boxed in a small range of Rs 83.03–83.13 on Tuesday as RBI brought dollars and FPIs and others sold. It is expected to maintain its range for the moment between Rs 83.00 and Rs 83.30 for the day as risk aversion keeps the dollar in the limelight," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of Treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
"The upcoming U.S. CPI and PPI data releases this week will be pivotal for the Federal Reserve's rate-cut decisions. Stronger-than-expected CPI and PPI could boost the US dollar index and potentially delay a rate cut, while weaker data might lead to a bearish DXY, prompting discussions of an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve," Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, said.
"These data points will significantly impact market expectations and the Fed's policy direction," Pabari said.