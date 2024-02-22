Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S. Dollar
Rupee appreciated two paise to open at Rs 82.95 against the greenback. It closed at Rs 82.97 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.
The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the minutes of Fed latest meeting showed that policymakers were not in a hurry to cut rates anytime soon pulling dollar index lower.
Reliance Securities expected the rupee to trade between Rs 82.85 and Rs 83.05 on Thursday.
"Fed officials noted that they wanted to see more evidence before starting to cut rates. U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields rose, while the dollar index dipped slightly, reflecting the Fed's cautious outlook," Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.
"For dollar/rupee, Rs 82.77 will act as a support and Rs 83.05 as a resistance," he said.
"Technical analysis reveals a clear pattern of lower highs and lower lows into bearish trend channel, indicating a formidable resistance level at 83.10-15. Overall, there is a higher potential for the pair to breach 82.80 level and set a target of 82.50 and 82.20", Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.