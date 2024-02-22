Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the minutes of Fed latest meeting showed that policymakers were not in a hurry to cut rates anytime soon pulling dollar index lower.

The local currency appreciated two paise to open at Rs 82.95 against the greenback. It closed at Rs 82.97 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee to trade between Rs 82.85 and Rs 83.05 on Thursday.