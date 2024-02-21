Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, ahead of the release of the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting minutes.

The local currency appreciated six paise to open at Rs 82.91 against the greenback. It closed at Rs 82.97 on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg data.

"The Indian rupee experienced a modest increase against the dollar primarily driven by anticipated inflows into the debt market and corporate-related fundraising activities," said Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.